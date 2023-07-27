Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson leaders deliver state of the city and county address

Henderson leaders deliver state of the city and county address
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider and Mayor Brad Staton provided updates at the annual meeting Thursday.

“Henderson County is in one of the most exciting and intriguing times in its history,” said Schneider.

The message, mostly positive for another year as leaders looked back on economic and financial numbers from the past year.

“There is no limit at all to where we can take Henderson Kentucky in the future,” Staton said.

One new initiative has to do with Henderson’s 911 dispatch. They’re looking into ways to add double redundancy, meaning if Henderson dispatch loses power, they can work remotely out of a facility in Eastern Kentucky to keep those emergency services online.

“It’s a really good example of how just because something here hasn’t happened, people are looking out for what could happen and preparing for the what ifs,” Staton said.

Officials are also looking forward to construction of a new fire station on Second Street that could be open as soon as the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Preliminary manner of deaths released for McLean Co. women
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

Latest News

Assisted living facility residents school supply shop for nonprofit fundraiser
Assisted living facility residents shop for school supplies for nonprofit fundraiser
Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana host clinics for people facing eviction
Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana host clinics for people facing eviction
The new site will include information on prominent cold cases.
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office to unveil updated website with info on cold cases
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested