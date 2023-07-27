Henderson leaders deliver state of the city and county address

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider and Mayor Brad Staton provided updates at the annual meeting Thursday.

“Henderson County is in one of the most exciting and intriguing times in its history,” said Schneider.

The message, mostly positive for another year as leaders looked back on economic and financial numbers from the past year.

“There is no limit at all to where we can take Henderson Kentucky in the future,” Staton said.

One new initiative has to do with Henderson’s 911 dispatch. They’re looking into ways to add double redundancy, meaning if Henderson dispatch loses power, they can work remotely out of a facility in Eastern Kentucky to keep those emergency services online.

“It’s a really good example of how just because something here hasn’t happened, people are looking out for what could happen and preparing for the what ifs,” Staton said.

Officials are also looking forward to construction of a new fire station on Second Street that could be open as soon as the end of 2024.

