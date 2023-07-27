Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Heat moves races a Ellis Park

Heat moves races at Ellis Park
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Because of the extreme heat, Ellis Park officials are postponing Friday and Saturday’s races.

According to a release, races set for this weekend are now scheduled for Monday and Tuesday,

That’s due to forecasted temperatures in the high 90′s and a projected heat index value of 106 degrees.

The cards will be the same for each day.

As for the weiner dogs on the track, the Dachshund Derby finals are now on Sunday.

Sunday races are on schedule, with first post set to start at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

Latest News

Evansville doctor says RSV antibody therapy will have big impact
Evansville doctor says RSV antibody therapy will have big impact
Plane that departed from Evansville crashes in Illinois, 2 hurt
Plane that departed from Evansville crashes in Illinois, 2 hurt
Heat moves races at Ellis Park
Heat moves races at Ellis Park
HPD: Man arrested on felony drug possession charges
HPD: Man arrested on felony drug possession charges
Crash closes Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.