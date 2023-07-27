Heat moves races a Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Because of the extreme heat, Ellis Park officials are postponing Friday and Saturday’s races.

According to a release, races set for this weekend are now scheduled for Monday and Tuesday,

That’s due to forecasted temperatures in the high 90′s and a projected heat index value of 106 degrees.

The cards will be the same for each day.

As for the weiner dogs on the track, the Dachshund Derby finals are now on Sunday.

Sunday races are on schedule, with first post set to start at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.