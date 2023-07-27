EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning means that hot temperatures and excessive humidity will create a feel like temperature of 104-112 during the afternoon and early evening hours. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create the potential for heat illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...limit your exposure to the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors that may not have air conditioning.

Mostly skies and breezy as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will reach 105 to 110. The only relief will be in the form of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy as low temps drop into the mid to upper 70s. The last time we reached 100-degrees was July 5th and 6th, 2022.

Friday, sunny and hot as high temps remain elevated in the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb to 105 to 112.

