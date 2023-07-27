Birthday Club
Excessive heat through Saturday

Hottest temps in over a year
7/27 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High temps soared into the upper 90s on Thursday with heat index values near 110. An excessive heat warning will continue through Saturday. Highs on Friday will top out near 100 and in the upper 90s on Saturday. Overnight lows will be near records as we will only drop into the upper 70s. Scattered storms and a weak cold front arrive late Saturday...this should help break the heat a bit. Highs on Sunday will rise to near 90, and then only into the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. More scattered showers and storms possible for the middle and end of next week.

