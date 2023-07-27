Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville doctor says RSV antibody therapy will have big impact

Evansville doctor says RSV antibody therapy will have big impact
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents of newborns may soon have a sense of relief.

An advisory panel for the FDA just voted to recommend a monoclonal antibody therapy.

It’s called Nirsevimab.

The purpose is to prevent RSV in infants and some young toddlers.

If approved, babies could receive it as a single shot at birth or during their first season of RSV.

It can also be given as a larger dose in the second RSV season for children who are highly vulnerable.

Dr. Julie Wohrley with Deaconess Riley Clinic says the virus is very common, affecting thousands of children before age two.

“We see between 58,000 and 80,000 hospitalizations each year due to RSV disease in children less than five. You can kind of do the math and think about the impact. If it’s a 75 percent reduction in RSV disease that result in hospitalization, I think it’s a meaningful impact,” said Dr. Wohrley.

Dr. Wohrley says an advisory committee for the CDC is expected to meet next week.

That’s when they’ll discuss whether to recommend it.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Victoria Alcorn
Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

Latest News

Evansville doctor says RSV antibody therapy will have big impact
Evansville doctor says RSV antibody therapy will have big impact
Mental Health Professional suggest parents look out for “Back-to-School Anxiety”
Mental Health Professional suggest parents look out for “Back-to-School Anxiety”
Fireworks display.
Leaving it to the professionals: How fireworks can not always be fun for everyone
Social media use largely contributes to kids’ depression and anxiety
Social media use largely contributes to kids’ depression and anxiety