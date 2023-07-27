Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office to unveil updated website with info on cold cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready to unveil an updated version of their website. Along with several new features, the site will also have information on some of the area’s unsolved cases.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re hoping to have the public’s help as they continue to try and solve cases which have remained mysteries for decades. They say their new website is an opportunity to reach out to people who may not know they hold important information.

In his time since taking office in January, Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman has been making changes to the Sheriff’s Office.

“I never like to hear someone say ‘but we’ve always done it this way,’” said Youngman “We want to look at it as what can we change, what can we do differently?”

These changes include putting new decals on their vehicles, getting new uniforms, and updating the department’s outdated website.

Youngman says he wants the new version to do more, so people don’t always have to call or come downtown when they need something from them. These new features will include a way for people to pay their taxes online, as well as sign up for traffic and crime alerts.

They’re also planning a page with information on some of the area’s most prominent cold cases.

“It needs to be where the public can see it,” said Youngman. “The public has the key to success here. They have the information we need, so we have to put it out there where they can look at it and then put one and two together and call us with what they have.”

Sheriff Youngman says one of the featured cases will be the murder of Terri Howell, something which has been a local mystery for 43 years. He says just because an unsolved case is old, doesn’t mean they aren’t still working on it.

Youngman says the intervening time puts extra pressure on them to solve the case and get the public’s help.

“Some of these cases are very old at this point, we’re talking about several decades, so it could be that the suspect or the person of interest or the witnesses or whoever are passing on from old age or other things so we’ve got to get to them before it’s too late or we’ll never solve them,” said Youngman.

Sheriff Youngman says he hopes to have the public’s patience as they implement the new website, since it may deal with some technical difficulties in the process. He says he hopes to have it up and running either Thursday night or Friday morning.

