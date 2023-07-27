Birthday Club
Crash closes Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.

(Arizona's Family)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Thursday in Daviess County.

Dispatchers say it happened on Highway 56, and a power pole was damaged.

They say Kenergy crews are working on repairs and the highway is closed from Worthinging Road to Lynddane Bridge Roade.

Around 4:25 p.m., they told us the closure is expected to last anywhere from two to five hours.

