Crash closes Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Thursday in Daviess County.

Dispatchers say it happened on Highway 56, and a power pole was damaged.

They say Kenergy crews are working on repairs and the highway is closed from Worthinging Road to Lynddane Bridge Roade.

Around 4:25 p.m., they told us the closure is expected to last anywhere from two to five hours.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.