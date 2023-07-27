Birthday Club
Children in foster care can get new bike through The Isaiah 1:17 Project

Dreamcycles
Dreamcycles(The Isaiah 1:17 Project)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - An area nonprofit is once again taking applications for its Dream Cycles program.

Officials with The Isaiah 1:17 Project say bicycles will be available for children in Daviess, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Knox, Pike, Dubois, Perry, Posey, Gibson and Spencer counties, ages 18 months to 17, who are currently placed with fostering families.

This also includes children placed outside their homes in kinship care, or children in home who are working with CASA, DCS, or other protective or advocacy agencies related to foster care.

Included this year is the addition of balance bikes for children 18 months to three years old, and four adapta-bikes for children with special abilities.

Click here for an application.

All applications must be submitted electronically no later than Thursday, August 10, at 4 p.m.

Toyota Indiana is partnering with The Isaiah 1:17 Project on the Dream Cycles program.

They provided a grant for them. Plus, volunteers from Toyota will assemble 150 bicycles.

Children receiving a bike through this program will be invited to pick them up at the DreamCycles Extravaganza Saturday, August 19, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Vertical Church in Fort Branch.

Children and families will enjoy lunch, games, bounce houses, raffles, safety training, and more.

Any questions may be emailed.

