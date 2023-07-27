Checking In on USI’s Women’s Basketball Program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It will be the second season for the program at the Division I level. Last year, the team went 12-17 overall, winning six conference games. Head Coach Rick Stein, as he enters his 25th season with the program, is looking to build off of their first year at the Division I level. Let’s check in with how he’s feeling as summer practices wind down.

“Excited, obviously,” said Coach Stein. “You know, we’re in our second year of summer workouts. In Division II we didn’t have that opportunity. In Division I, we’re getting in the gym and the weight room with our team, and summer’s about getting better. How can we improve skills, fitness, strength, all the above comes into play right now, and certainly we want to grow as a team. Team building time where we can really get to know each other.”

This time in the summer is a much needed time for new faces on the team. One of those new faces, Ali Saunders, has been making the most of that time.

“We’ve had our ups we’ve had our downs,” said Saunders. “But it’s very rewarding. I mean, we came in the first day and just got after it. We didn’t waste time. We’re learning fundamentals as we do have a lot of new people. We’re learning the basics and expectations we have on and off the floor as a team and we’re really learning how to play together. I think that was a huge thing, meshing all these new people in where you couldn’t tell new versus old.”

Saunders, a sophomore transfer from Valparaiso, figures to be a great addition to the USI backcourt.

The program’s 2023-24 schedule should be released within the next month or two.

