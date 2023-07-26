Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A warm start to your Wednesday morning.

But we are on Alert for heat for the rest of the week.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas has a look at how hot it will get.

Officials say two women missing out of McLean county were found dead in Webster County.

It comes after their car was found in under water Tuesday afternoon.

Happening Wednesday, the man accused of setting fire to Storage Express in Evansville will make his first court appearance.

Court filings show that Marcus Deason will not be allowed anywhere near the business.

The Teamsters union says their workers have reached an agreement with UPS.

If approved, the new contracts would avoid a strike by nearly 340,000 workers.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.