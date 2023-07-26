Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Veterans memorial in the works in Perry County

Newscast Recording
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, city officials want to honor veterans with a memorial in Troy.

Officials have placed the memorial next to the ‘Christ of the Ohio’ statue. The wall was designed and constructed in 2023.

Officials say if you’re interested in purchasing a plaque for a veteran to be put on the memorial, you can fill out a form and there is a minimum donation of $100 for it to be made and maintained.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive

Latest News

Mater Dei Band hopes to keep up momentum following state championship win
Mater Dei Band hopes to keep momentum going after state championship win
Commissioners plan special meeting to discuss ‘Airport Overlay Zone’
Commissioners plan special meeting to discuss ‘Airport Overlay Zone’
Evansville cat rescue
Cat reunited with owner after rescue from burning building in Evansville
USDA expanding access to rural healthcare
Perry County Memorial Hospital receives extra funding