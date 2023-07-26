Veterans memorial in the works in Perry County

TROY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, city officials want to honor veterans with a memorial in Troy.

Officials have placed the memorial next to the ‘Christ of the Ohio’ statue. The wall was designed and constructed in 2023.

Officials say if you’re interested in purchasing a plaque for a veteran to be put on the memorial, you can fill out a form and there is a minimum donation of $100 for it to be made and maintained.

