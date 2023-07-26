Tri-State community takes precautions while being outdoors in extreme heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The people of Vanderburgh County are taking precautionary measures as the weather heats up in the Tri-State area.

On Tuesday, several people made sure to stay in the shade and stay hydrated when the heat hit a high of 94 degrees outside.

The Department of Homeland Security says that staying shaded and hydrated is exactly what you should do according to extreme heat guidelines. They also recommend keeping exercise to a minimum

A man who was running Wednesday on the riverfront in Evansville had some good advice for anyone else looking to keep active.

“Make sure to take breaks when you can, try to stay hydrated,” said Mike DePratter. “He’s got a water pack, and the good thing about Greenways is there’s a lot of water fountains so people can stay hydrated.”

People are encouraged to stay indoors in air conditioning, but not everyone has that option.

CK Newsome Center has been opened as a cooling center in Evansville and will be available during their normal business hours.

