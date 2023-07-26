Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up on Hwy 41 near Twin Bridge due to crash

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A crash is causing traffic to back up in Henderson this morning.

According to dispatch, crews are responding to a single vehicle accident on Highway 41 N just north of the Twin Bridge.

Our skycam is showing multiple law enforcement cars and an ambulance in the area.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

