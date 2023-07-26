SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Sheriff’s Office officials have investigated a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, around 3:19 p.m. a white SUV was traveling north bound on SR 161 when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

Officials say the SUV struck a southbound black Chevy pickup truck on the driver’s side. The white SUV then continued traveling northbound where it hit a second vehicle head on.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all three vehicles went over the embankment and the white SUV rolled over.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and two were taken with non-life-threatening injuries.

Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates multi-vehicle accident on SR 161 (Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)

Spencer County crash on SR 161 (Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)

