Perry County Memorial Hospital receives extra funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Tri-State hospital is receiving some extra funds.

The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development is handing out more than $1 million in emergency healthcare grants for more than 30,000 Hoosiers in three counties.

Perry County Memorial Hospital is one of the locations.

They plan to use their share to renovate a portion of their clinic in Tell City.

The renovations will provide a separate entrance for potential COVID-19 patients, a new canopy allowing for drive-up patient care and three new exam rooms.

