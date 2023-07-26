Perry County Memorial Hospital receives extra funding
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Tri-State hospital is receiving some extra funds.
The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development is handing out more than $1 million in emergency healthcare grants for more than 30,000 Hoosiers in three counties.
Perry County Memorial Hospital is one of the locations.
They plan to use their share to renovate a portion of their clinic in Tell City.
The renovations will provide a separate entrance for potential COVID-19 patients, a new canopy allowing for drive-up patient care and three new exam rooms.
