Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 20 years in prison after burglarizing home

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been convicted of the burglary of a vacant home.

On Wednesday, officials sentenced 44-year-old Matthew Curtis to 20 years in prison.

The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office says Curtis plead guilty to three charges.

The charges were burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.

Curtis also admitted to breaking into an empty home back in 2020, and then running from law enforcement.

