Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mater Dei Band hopes to keep momentum going after state championship win

Newscast Recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei Marching Band has returned from band camp and started learning new routines Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, the Marching Wildcats won the state championship for the first time. Now, they are looking to keep their title.

This year, 14 seniors will help lead the newcomers. The students say they are ready to practice new routines and keep up their momentum from last year.

”I’m really excited this year to kinda have that target on our back this year,” says Caleb Mullenix, drum major. “You know, other bands are going to be watching out for us. It could be scary, but I think we’re taking it as a compliment this year. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

“We can’t relax, because, you know, you’re up on a mountain, right? You relax, you lose your balance, you fall all the way down. You’re done. Can’t relax. You gotta keep pushing through all the way to the end.” explains Adam Helfrich, low brass section leader

The Mater Dei Marching Wildcats will take the field at the Mater Dei vs Central football game on August 18.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive

Latest News

Veterans memorial in the works in Perry County
Veterans memorial in the works in Perry County
Commissioners plan special meeting to discuss ‘Airport Overlay Zone’
Commissioners plan special meeting to discuss ‘Airport Overlay Zone’
Evansville cat rescue
Cat reunited with owner after rescue from burning building in Evansville
USDA expanding access to rural healthcare
Perry County Memorial Hospital receives extra funding