Mater Dei Band hopes to keep momentum going after state championship win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei Marching Band has returned from band camp and started learning new routines Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, the Marching Wildcats won the state championship for the first time. Now, they are looking to keep their title.

This year, 14 seniors will help lead the newcomers. The students say they are ready to practice new routines and keep up their momentum from last year.

”I’m really excited this year to kinda have that target on our back this year,” says Caleb Mullenix, drum major. “You know, other bands are going to be watching out for us. It could be scary, but I think we’re taking it as a compliment this year. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

“We can’t relax, because, you know, you’re up on a mountain, right? You relax, you lose your balance, you fall all the way down. You’re done. Can’t relax. You gotta keep pushing through all the way to the end.” explains Adam Helfrich, low brass section leader

The Mater Dei Marching Wildcats will take the field at the Mater Dei vs Central football game on August 18.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.