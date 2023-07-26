Birthday Club
Impact EVV awarded $250k through American Rescue Plan
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials have announced Impact EVV will receive $250,000 to help with the negative impacts of Covid-19.

According to a release, that money is being awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

In early 2022, Delta and American Airlines cut their flights from EVV to Detroit and Chicago. United Airlines, who operated flights to Chicago, completely left the airport.

Now that the airline business has somewhat steadied, officials say they are hoping that the extra $250,000 could work as the needed incentive to bring the airlines and their flights back.

According to the Vanderburgh County Council, nearly every all of the over $30 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan has been given out.

However, officials say there’s still time for a few more organizations to receive some funding.

