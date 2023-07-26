Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge
Blake Weinzapfel
Man arrested after jumping out of moving car in Mt. Vernon
Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Jeanette Avenue
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Jeanette Avenue

Latest News

LIVE: Hunter Biden pleads guilty
Mazeigh Grace
‘My daughter’s life is in a box’: Parents seek answers after 3-month-old dies at day care
A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police
A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Doctor shot inside Texas medical clinic
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show