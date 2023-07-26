EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Heat Advisory will remain in place through Saturday. A Heat Advisory means that hot temperatures and excessive humidity will create a temperature like 102-109 during the afternoon and early evening hours. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create the potential for heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...limit your exposure to the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors that may not have air conditioning.

This morning, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This afternoon....becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid-90s. Isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon through this evening. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Thursday, sunny skies and breezy as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will reach 104 to 109. Thursday night, mostly clear and muggy as lows drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, sunny and hot as high temps remain elevated in the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb to 104 to 109.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.