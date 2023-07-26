Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz has been canceled due to a plea agreement.

A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday in Gibson County with Special Prosecutor Stan Levco.

Court records show Holz pleaded guilty to two amended counts of forgery, an amended count of official misconduct, and five amended counts of counterfeiting.

His sentencing is set for September 26.

Investigators say they found dozens of incidents dating back to 2017 that involve Holtz submitting counterfeited invoices, involving more than $13 million.

The affidavit shows the Controller’s Office has conservatively calculated the City of Evansville’s financial loss to be $364,400.74.

[Click here to read the full affidavit]

Holtz resigned from his position in July 2021.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is still the acting Parks Director.

Mayor Winnecke has released the following statement:

“We acknowledge Brian’s guilty pleas with a sense of closure. It is encouraging to see him taking responsibility for his actions.

Throughout this unfortunate situation, countless hours have been dedicated by city administration officials, the Evansville Police Department, and the State Board of Accounts to thoroughly review and investigate these unauthorized purchases and commitments. We express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability.

This serves as a powerful reminder to all public officials of the importance of adhering to existing rules and procedures in place. We must conduct ourselves with the highest standards of integrity and ensure the proper use of taxpayer funds.

It is equally important to recognize that the actions of one individual should not overshadow the hard work and dedication of the Parks Department staff and all of our city employees. They strive every day to make Evansville a better place.

Together, we will continue to uphold the values that define our community. We will continue to serve the citizens of Evansville with steadfast dedication and work towards a brighter future.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.