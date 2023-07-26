Fire heavily damages Princeton home

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A house caught fire Wednesday in Princeton.

Firefighters say it was in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Avenue, on the south end of town.

They say they were right around the coroner dealing with some downed powerlines when the call came in, so they arrived quickly.

Officials say there is heavy damage to the home.

They say nobody was home when the fire broke out.

Off duty firefighters had to be called in for extra help. They were on scene for a few hours.

Fire officials tell us the heat added an extra challenge to crews.

