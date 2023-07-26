Evansville North High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Football season inches closer and closer by the day, and there’s plenty of buzz in the air. 14 Sports’ preseason football previews continue with a look at Evansville North High School.

Head Coach Joey Paridaen enters his 6th season with the North Huskies, looking to build off of last year’s winning season. The team went 6-5 last year, a season that was bookended by losses to Castle, the latter coming in the sectional. Coach Paridaen recognized one of the biggest improvements the team needed to make this offseason was leadership.

“I think the big thing for us is just making sure that we have guys that are leading the way,” said Coach Paridaen. “I think player-led teams are always a lot better than coach-led teams. And you hear coaches say that. I think that’s very true for our team in particular. The one thing that I’ve been trying to build since I’ve been here is just a culture of continuity.”

How is the team going about growing the chemistry and continuity? With practices like they had on Tuesday morning, where the team split up into groups and raced through a circuit filled with various football drills. Continuity and chemistry were not the only benefits of these drills.

“Intensity,” said Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Timothy Dixon. “We need to play with intensity and come out playing, because last year we came out and we waited until the second half to actually play, when we should be playing all four quarters instead of just playing the second half. Which got us behind in a couple games that we shouldn’t have been behind in.”

“I think we’ve grown as a team,” said Senior Defensive End and Wide Receiver Kaleb Harris. “We started playing more as a team through all the scrimmages and stuff. I think we’re getting a lot better, we’ll be a lot better this season.”

The Huskies kick off their season on August 18 at Castle.

