Doctors warn to be on the lookout for symptoms of heat stroke

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors are warning people to be vigilant for signs of heat-related illnesses during the extreme heat wave this week.

Deaconess Hospital’s Emergency Department Medical Director, Dr. Matthew Gilbert said the emergency department sees a lot of people who get heat stroke this time of year after going out to mow their lawns.

Dr. Gilbert said heat-related illnesses occur on a spectrum.

“It starts with heat exhaustion, so you start feeling a little lightheaded, a little dizzy,” said Dr. Gilbert. “You might get some cramps. That’s your warning sign you need to get out of the heat.”

When you start experiencing these milder symptoms of heat exhaustion, Dr. Gilbert said he recommends hydrating with lots of water and electrolytes and getting out of the heat. However, he said experiencing more serious symptoms means you need to seek immediate medical attention.

“Once you start having seizures, altered mental status, really high temperatures, not sweating anymore, then you’re in heat stroke and need to call 911,” Dr. Gilbert said. He said the most important part of staying healthy is taking breaks and knowing your personal limits.

Dr. Gilbert said some people in certain demographics are more likely to fall victim to the more serious symptoms of heat stroke.

“It seems like men tend to push themselves more, so they need to make sure they take it easy,” Dr. Gilbert said. “And older people need to keep an eye out, because it will sneak up on them much faster than a younger person.”

Dr. Gilbert said he also recommends staying indoors when at all possible, during the hottest part of the day. However, mother-of-four Brandi Mattingly, said sometimes that proves difficult especially during the summer holiday.

Mattingly said she does her best to make sure her family stays safe when they visit the playground in the heat.

‘We drink lots of water, or something with water in it.” said Mattingly. She also said she watches her kids to make sure they take periodic breaks during their playtime.

“A lot of times, they’re not even going to be thinking about it until it’s too late,” Mattingly said.

Still, Mattingly said she tries to stay creative in helping her kids stay safe as they enjoy their summer.

“We do lots of swimming, but if we can’t swim, I always have rags on hand to put on our necks or foreheads,” Mattingly said.

Dr. Gilbert says sometimes it’s the activities that you would not expect, like simply mowing your lawn, that could send you to the emergency room with heat stroke.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.