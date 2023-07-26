Birthday Club
Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two women.

According to officials, the two women were involved in a theft and deputies are looking for them.

A Facebook post shows the suspects left in an older white Cadillac escalade.

If you know them or know where to find them, the sheriff’s office is asking that you call them.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

