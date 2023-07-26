Deputies searching for two suspects in Daviess Co. theft investigation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two women.

According to officials, the two women were involved in a theft and deputies are looking for them.

A Facebook post shows the suspects left in an older white Cadillac escalade.

If you know them or know where to find them, the sheriff’s office is asking that you call them.

