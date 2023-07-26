Commissioners plan special meeting to discuss ‘Airport Overlay Zone’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport wants to press pause on any developments inside a proposed new “Airport Overlay Zone”, but not before giving residents the chance to voice their opinion.

Tuesday night, Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved a letter to be sent to people who live in the area near the airport, announcing a special meeting to discuss an “Airport Overlay Ordinance”.

In that letter, EVV Executive Director Nate Hahn says current homes and businesses shouldn’t be impacted, but they’d like to limit the the development near the airport to make sure that slopes of runways are clear of obstacles.

That public meeting is set for August 8 at 5 p.m. in the Old National Event Plaza’s Aiken Theater.

