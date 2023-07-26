Birthday Club
Coach David Ragland Reveals More of UE Men’s Basketballs’ Schedule

Newscast Recording
By Max Parker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Head Coach David Ragland gave some new pieces of information about non-conference opponents at a media session on Tuesday.

Home games he discussed for this year are Miami Ohio, Ball State, and UT Martin. On the road, Ragland said they play at Southeast Missouri St, at Chattanooga and another matchup against SEMO in the Chattanooga weekend, plus a late non-conference game against Bellarmine. In addition, the team will head to play games at BYU and Cincinnati.

Ragland has also been looking ahead to conference play, bringing in pieces who are already experienced and prepared for the Missouri Valley Conference.

“You know, people talk about the Missouri Valley and how competitive it is, how tough it is, and just how much of a basketball conference it is,” said Coach Ragland. “And all those things are true. A lot of times in life, until you experience it, you don’t truly understand it or appreciate it. And so Antonio, he’s been through it, DJ has been a part of it, and both of them have been successful in it.”

An official schedule release should be coming in the next few weeks as the fall practices are just around the corner.

