Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market

GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - General Motors is bringing one of its electric vehicles back to the market.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced plans to introduce a model of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, but GM did not share a timeline for the new release and left out specific details about the next-generation Bolt.

The company said the new electric vehicle model will feature the latest in GM’s flexible electric vehicle architecture called Ultium.

GM has said that the Ultium battery technology will be the basis of its future vehicles.

This announcement comes a few months after GM decided it would end production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

At the time, the carmaker noted the popular EV model did not use the Ultium platform, unlike its other newer EV vehicles.

