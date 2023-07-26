Checking In With USI Men’s Basketballs’ Summer Work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Head Coach Stan Gouard has plenty of new faces on his roster this season.

Losing guys like Jelani Simmons and Jacob Polakovich to graduation and Isaiah Swope to the transfer portal, it’s returners like Kiyron Powell and Jack Mielke who will step into larger leadership roles, and Nick Hittle looking to move into an expanded role. Coach Gouard spoke more on this year’s roster throughout summer workouts.

“They’re listening right now,” said Coach Gouard. “They’re like a deer in headlights, especially all of our younger guys. Our older guys are doing a wonderful job of just bringing the guys along and kind of making this a player-led basketball team. I give those guys a ton of credit for helping the new guys out and implementing what we expect as coaches from a competitive standpoint, as well as some of the little things that we expect off the basketball courts.”

Still awaiting a schedule release for this season, for now, the team looks to continue the chemistry building ahead of fall practice.

