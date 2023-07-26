Cat reunited with owner after rescue from burning building in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An owner was reunited with their furry friend after a duplex fire in Evansville earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which started on Jeanette Avenue, sent smoke into the sky and caught the attention of neighbors and the surrounding area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, including a cat that was saved by firefighters.

The Evansville Fire Department was happy to report on social media that the cat is doing well and was reunited with its owner not too long after being rescued.

“After firefighters rescued the cat, gave it some oxygen, and the AMR medical crew American Medical Response of Evansville fed it some water, it was returned to the family within about 45 minutes,” says the Evansville Fire Department on Facebook.

Officials say the fire was in the attic of the building and was contained to the top left side duplex.

