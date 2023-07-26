Bethel Manor CFO accused of stealing thousands of dollars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Chief Financial Officer and longtime Office Manager at Bethel Manor is facing several felony theft charges after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the business.

Bethel Manor is a well known nursing home on Kratzville Road in Evansville.

59-year-old Victoria Alcorn was arrested on Friday.

Her arrest affidavit shows the CEO of Bethel Manor reported her to police.

Detectives say Alcorn reloaded Target and Amazon gift cards many times over a span of several years.

They say she used them for personal items and items for her daughter.

Police say she also gave herself unauthorized pay raises and direct deposits.

They say at the time of the affidavit, the total, so far, in stolen funds was more than $46,500.

After that was totaled, detectives say the CEO reported he also found extra life insurance for Alcorn and her husband that was being paid for with company money.

As they continued the investigation, the CEO tells 14 News he believes the total to be more than $100,000.

Police say Alcorn denied stealing or making an unauthorized pay raise, but did admit she owed back some money from gift cards that were used. She said it was a common practice among all the employees with access to them.

Officers say emails found during the investigation contradicted what Acorn told them.

Bethel Manor shared a statement Wednesday on their Facebook page.

