Back to blue: Thunderbolts changing colors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts are getting ready for the next season, and that includes a new look.

On the hockey team’s Facebook page Wednesday, they shared they are going “back to blue.”

The changed their picture to a logo with a blue background instead of black.

That likely means those black and red jerseys you might have hanging in your closet are now “vintage.”

The Evansville Thunderbolts’ season is October through April.

