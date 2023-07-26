Ascension St. Vincent Police force celebrates one year of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The State of Indiana commissioned Ascension St. Vincent’s in-house police force one year ago this week.

Police Captain Chris Pugh said the department has experienced a lot of growth in the year they have been in action.

According to Pugh, the department has grown from an initial two officers to a force of six.

Two of those officers are still in training at the state’s law enforcement academy, according to Pugh. He said the two recruits were brought on from the hospital’s existing security team back in April.

Pugh says part of their training will include special attention to de-escalation skills.

However, Pugh said the department is still a work in progress since they had to build everything from scratch.

“What we’re kind of doing is we’re flying an airplane at 30,000 feet while we’re still building it, so we’re still putting parts on it,” he said.

Indiana was one of the first states to allow hospitals to have in-house police forces, and so Pugh said his team has had to help set a precedent for how these departments across the country will fulfill their unique role as both police officers and members of the care team.

“At the end of a day were a health care facility and that’s what we provide,” he said.

Pugh said the team at Ascension St. Vincent has collaborated with other local law enforcement agencies like the Evansville Police Department in the difficult task of building a whole new force.

“For us to think that were going to do everything by ourselves, that’s not realistic. So, you have to have those relationships,” he said. “You have to work with the other law enforcement agencies who are out here.”

And in another year from now, Pugh said they hope to continue growing the force to improve the safety and quality of care they’re able to offer.

