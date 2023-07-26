Birthday Club
‘American Heritage’ returning to Evansville riverfront

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You’ll be able too watch the American Heritage riverboat on the Evansville Riverfront Thursday.

As we told you, Explore Evansville and American Cruise Lines announced the the riverboat will return several more times this summer and fall.

Officials say it’ll return three more times in August and three more times in September.

Explore Evansville says you are invited to come check the boat out.

