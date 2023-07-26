Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On Alert for hazardous heat Thursday-Saturday

First 100 since last July
7/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We are on alert for excessive, hazardous heat on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will climb to 100-degrees both days. High humidity levels will push the heat index into the 105-110 degree range each afternoon. Only a few isolated storms will provide any brief break in the heat. By Saturday, max temps will still reach the upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms along a weak cold front will help cool the Tri-State into the lower 90s for Sunday and the first part of next week. The last time we saw 100 degrees was on July 6 of 2022. Normal temps for this week are 89/69. Overnight lows may only dip into the mid to upper 70s through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge
Blake Weinzapfel
Man arrested after jumping out of moving car in Mt. Vernon
Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Jeanette Avenue
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Jeanette Avenue

Latest News

7/26 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
7/26 14 First Alert Sunrise
Heat Advisory
14 First Alert Forecast
Intense heat for the end of the week