On Alert for hazardous heat Thursday-Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We are on alert for excessive, hazardous heat on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will climb to 100-degrees both days. High humidity levels will push the heat index into the 105-110 degree range each afternoon. Only a few isolated storms will provide any brief break in the heat. By Saturday, max temps will still reach the upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms along a weak cold front will help cool the Tri-State into the lower 90s for Sunday and the first part of next week. The last time we saw 100 degrees was on July 6 of 2022. Normal temps for this week are 89/69. Overnight lows may only dip into the mid to upper 70s through Saturday.

