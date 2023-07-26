2 accused of beating dogs charged with animal cruelty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say two people were caught on camera beating two dogs.

They say it happened last month on N. Third Avenue.

Police say the two dogs, Slate and Onyx, were let outside and tried to get to some pet rabbits in cages.

While pulling the dogs away, officers say Jesse Heckman punched and kicked Onyx in the head.

They say Joshua McBride dragged Slate above the ground by his throat collar while hitting him in the head with his hands and a knife blade.

Officers say it was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

Animal Control Officers took the dogs from the home the next day. A vet reported they were in normal condition.

Both Heckman and McBride were summoned to court. Records show they are both due for hearings on August 8.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.