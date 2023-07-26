18-year-old charged with rape of 12-year-old in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say an 18-year-old from Missouri traveled to Owensboro to meet a girl he met online.

Officers say they found Caleb Newell Wednesday morning sleeping inside a vacant house in the 900 block of Graves Street, after getting a report of something suspicious.

Police say they learned Newell had engaged in multiple sexual acts with the girl, who is 12-years-old.

Newell faces 11 counts of sodomy and four counts of rape.

He’s also charged with criminal trespassing and giving the officer a false name.

A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

