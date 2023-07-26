Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

18-year-old charged with rape of 12-year-old in Owensboro

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say an 18-year-old from Missouri traveled to Owensboro to meet a girl he met online.

Officers say they found Caleb Newell Wednesday morning sleeping inside a vacant house in the 900 block of Graves Street, after getting a report of something suspicious.

Police say they learned Newell had engaged in multiple sexual acts with the girl, who is 12-years-old.

Newell faces 11 counts of sodomy and four counts of rape.

He’s also charged with criminal trespassing and giving the officer a false name.

A mug shot was not available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
Dispatch: Crash involving semi closes Owensboro Blue Bridge
Crash in Spencer County causing traffic jam near Blue Bridge
Blake Weinzapfel
Man arrested after jumping out of moving car in Mt. Vernon
Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Jeanette Avenue
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Jeanette Avenue

Latest News

Brian Holtz
Former Evansville Parks Director reaches plea deal in forgery case
House fire in Princeton
Fire heavily damages Princeton home
Impact EVV awarded $250k through American Rescue Plan
Impact EVV awarded $250k through American Rescue Plan
Evansville Animal Control
2 accused of beating dogs charged with animal cruelty