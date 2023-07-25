Birthday Club
7/25 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Right now, police are continuing to search for two missing women out of McLean County.

Officers say they disappeared after visiting a Sonic in Owensboro on Friday.

In a 14 news update this morning, the former Morganfield police officer accused of misconduct has plead guilty.

What the future now holds for Stefon Douglas.

A Warrick County man who escaped from police custody over the weekend is now in jail.

What the sheriff says that officials did wrong that led to his escape.

We have a new miss Vanderburgh County fair queen.

Find out who won during the first night of the fair.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

