Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Trial for former Evansville Youth Baseball leader rescheduled

Eric Cooper
Eric Cooper(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the former youth baseball leader accused of theft has been rescheduled.

Court records show Eric Cooper’s jury trial was canceled Monday after an “agreement of parties.”

This comes after accusations that Cooper stole more than $6,000 from the league back in August.

His arrest came after our 14 News investigation regarding Evansville South Baseball’s popcorn fundraiser.

[Related Story: President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident]

Police say Cooper used the money in different areas across the city.

His jury trial has been rescheduled to the morning of October 16.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

Latest News

Richards Pool
Richard Pool and Boonville Splash Pad closes for remainder of season
Jeanette Avenue
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Jeanette Avenue
Indiana State Police
ISP: Men accused of trading child porn across state lines
Keyvan S. Fellows
Man accused of escaping authorities in Warrick Co. makes court appearance