Trial for former Evansville Youth Baseball leader rescheduled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the former youth baseball leader accused of theft has been rescheduled.

Court records show Eric Cooper’s jury trial was canceled Monday after an “agreement of parties.”

This comes after accusations that Cooper stole more than $6,000 from the league back in August.

His arrest came after our 14 News investigation regarding Evansville South Baseball’s popcorn fundraiser.

[Related Story: President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident]

Police say Cooper used the money in different areas across the city.

His jury trial has been rescheduled to the morning of October 16.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.