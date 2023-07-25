Tri-State Food Bank expanding services with new funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank will receive an additional $60,000 in funding from the state of Indiana allowing the facility to expand services to a greater number of people.

Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank Glenn Roberts said the new funding will almost double what the food bank received last year -- with an increase from $63,000 to $123,000.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture announced last week that the Indiana General Assembly allocated a historic $2 million in funding for the state’s 11 food banks as part of the budget bill.

The relief for the food bank could not have come at a better time, according to Roberts.

“We’ve gone from COVID, from one storm to the next storm, which is inflation. Inflation has abated a bit but people are still in great need.”

Roberts said the food bank has seen increased demand in recent months especially with the return to pre-pandemic SNAP benefits.

Roberts said most of Tri-State Food Bank’s funds will go towards serving people in food deserts in Spencer, Posey, Warrick, Dubois and Vanderburgh counties.

“We’re going to put it towards a very popular program we have called Mobile Food Distributions,” he said. “Where we take a truck full of food with food boxes and produce and milk and other things and go to like a food desert and give the food directly out to people.”

According to Roberts, another part of the new funding will go towards expanding assistance for veterans by rolling out “Operation Full Pack” in a new county.

Operation Full Pack is already active in Spencer County, but Roberts said the county for the new roll out has not yet been determined.

Overall, Roberts said this historic raise in food bank funding means Tri-State Food Bank will be able to help support an additional 20,000-25,000 Hoosiers.

‘These families face hardship in many different ways, and many of these families don’t have access to nutritious foods or fresh produce,” he said. “It helps them not have to make those hard choices between ‘do I buy medicine, or do I pay for groceries?’”

And with the new mouths the food bank will be able to feed, Sean Presley, Tri-State Food Bank volunteer director said they will need lots of new volunteers.

“With adding more counties, the communities keep growing, the demand for more food, and yeah, we’re going to need the help,” he said.

