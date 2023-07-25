Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student educates others on how to be a mermaid. (SOURCE: Spectrum News Green Bay)
By Kathryn Larson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Spectrum News Green Bay) – Ever met a professional mermaid?

A nonbinary student who goes by the name Echo attends the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with the goal of earning a master’s degree in freshwater sciences.

In their spare time, Echo reportedly works as a professional mermaid.

Echo said the job entails teaching children about inclusion, aquatic safety, and conservation through a special multi-day mermaid class certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Echo began their business at age 17. Since then, the seasoned swimmer and lifeguard has seen the endeavor grow each year.

More information about Echo’s classes can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 Spectrum News Green Bay via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

Latest News

Board of Commissioners meeting held in Henderson
City Henderson parts ways with Assistant City Manager
Struggles of back to school shopping
Parents, teachers struggle with back-to-school shopping
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell