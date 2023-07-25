Search stretches near Sebree for missing McLean County women

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Webster County, authorities are still searching for a McLean County mother and daughter who haven’t been seen since Friday night.

Crews were spotted this afternoon expanding their search efforts to Onton near Sebree, Kentucky.

Officials say 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne were last seen at the Sonic on Frederica Street in Owensboro just before midnight.

They were supposed to go back to Riverside Manor in Calhoun, but never returned.

Family members say Reginia’s phone was pinged in Webster County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

They were last seen in a black 2010 Toyota Highlander.

If you have any information on where they might be, call 911.

