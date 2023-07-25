Birthday Club
Salvation Army’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ drive kicking off Friday(KWTX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army will be holding the annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive to benefit Vanderburgh and Warrick County Schools.

According to a release, the Salvation Army has joined forces with Liberty Federal Credit Union, HOT 96, Teacher Locker, Studio Bee, Warrick County CASA, and Two Men and a Truck to collect school supplies for families going back to school and supporting teachers throughout the year.

School supplies will be collected at the following Walmart locations:

Walmart Supercenter -335 S. Red Bank Rd. Evansville

Walmart Supercenter - 401 N. Burkhardt Rd. Evansville

Walmart Supercenter - 8599 High Pointe Dr. Newburgh

Walmart Supercenter -1115 American Way, Boonville

Shopping lists of needed items will be provided at each Walmart on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Organizers say collection boxes will be outside to collect donations from shoppers as they exit the stores. Two Men and a Truck has volunteered their services to transport the donations at the end of the drive.

Warrick County donations will be distributed by Studio Bee and the Warrick County CASA to families going back to school and serving families throughout the year. Vanderburgh County donations will be given to Teacher Locker to distribute throughout the year to EVSC K-12 Teachers and classrooms.

The Salvation Army of Evansville will also be distributing supplies to families as needed and available.

