Richard Pool and Boonville Splash Pad closes for remainder of season

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many families in Boonville will have to find a new spot to cool off this summer after the Boonville Parks Board announced they are closing a popular public pool.

According to a social media post made by Cyndi Saltzman, the parks board made the tough decision to close Richards Pool and Boonville Splash Pad at City Lake for the remainder of the season.

Officials say they have put a tremendous amount of time and effort into correcting the mechanical issue with the pool’s chlorine pump, but have not had any luck.

“After consulting with our engineers and exhausting all available options, we have been forced to make this tough and unfortunate decision,” says Saltzman. “We can assure everyone that this was our last resort, and there is nothing more frustrating than being forced to shut down with less than 2 weeks left in the season.”

The board says their Aquatic Director, Parks Director and team members have worked tirelessly in an attempt to come up with an attainable solution.

As mentioned online, those who have scheduled a pool party, splash party or swimming lessons will be refunded. Click here for more information.

