Reitz Memorial High School receives $1.1 million donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School officials announced on Tuesday that Reitz Memorial High School has received a $1.1 million donation.

According to a release, that donation came from the Koch Foundation.

The gift is to support initiatives in the school’s 2022-2025 “Igniting the Tradition” Strategic Plan.

Officials say the pledge, to be paid out over the next five years, is the largest donation to Reitz Memorial High School since 1922.

As an initiative of the “Igniting the Tradition” Strategic Plan, Memorial High School undertook a facility master planning process in the Fall of 2022.

A release shows a few infrastructure projects were highlighted, and this gift will allow Memorial to move forward on addressing those needs.

