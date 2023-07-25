Birthday Club
Plans submitted for new escape room and car wash in Evansville

File image
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The site review agenda for next Monday’s meeting shows a few new businesses are in the works in Evansville.

One is an escape room called Optimal Escape.

Plans show it’s in the building off to the left on the Diamond Ave. exit.

The agenda also shows plans for a new car wash on N. Green River Road.

It’s called Tidal Wave, and it’s going by Freddy’s.

