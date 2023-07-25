Parents, teachers struggle with back-to-school shopping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of school is just around the corner and in the Tri-State, back-to-school shopping is underway.

Parents, teachers and students are stocking up on school supplies.

Tools 4 Teachers is just one store of many in Evansville experiencing lots of foot traffic.

Owner and parent herself, Julie Burczyk, is also a former teacher and says she’s familiar with the back-to-school shopping struggles.

“It can get expensive. I try to source stuff all year so we don’t have the peaks and valleys as far as the price constraints because sometimes you can get really good deals at back to school but sometimes not depending on if it’s a huge demand item,” said Burczyk.

When stores do happen to be out of specific items, parents run into another problem.

Parent, Jackelyn Royer, has already started back to school shopping for her children and says, “There’s some supplies that are hard to find, some specific supplies and were having to go to multiple stores.”

Angie Jilek is another parent who has started checking off items on the back to school supply list. She says it’s gotten easier because some of the learning children do has moved to online platforms, but there’s still a need for certain items.

“They still need to learn how to write so we spend a lot of money on notebooks and paper. All school districts don’t have the same resources as others so it can fall on the parents,” said Jilek.

Parents say finding deals, even if it’s last minute is the easiest way to save. Royer said she even found a coupon while she was standing in the checkout line.

For now, parents will continue checking items off their lists until the start of school and maybe even after.

