Owensboro Public Schools students gearing up for kindergarten

By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is helping kindergarteners get ready for the upcoming school year.

For the next two days, OPS is hosting a Kindergarten Readiness Camp at each elementary school.

Officials say the camp is aimed at getting students ready to be in a school setting.

Students will learn the basic foundations of attending school like waiting in line and raising their hand.

They will also get a head start on math and reading.

The assistant pre-school coordinator for OPS says the camp will make the transition much smoother.

“This may be their very first school experience, so we want them to realize that school is a safe space, a fun place, it’s a place to learn to learn grow and be yourself and enjoy,” explains Jennifer Scarbrough. “So, we give them this little time to make that transition easier for them.”

It’s not too late to attend one of the half day camps. Just contact your child’s school.

