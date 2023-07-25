Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mostly Sunny, Isolated Storms

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Isolated thunderstorms through this afternoon behind southwesterly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as low temps only drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid-90s. Isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. There is a marginal threat of a few severe thunderstorms. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Thursday, sunny skies and breezy as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will reach 103.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Natcher Bridge reopened after semi crash in Daviess County

Latest News

7/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Hot, humid with scattered storms
14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m.
7/24 14 First Alert Sunrise