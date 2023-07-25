Mostly Sunny, Isolated Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Isolated thunderstorms through this afternoon behind southwesterly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as low temps only drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain above normal in the mid-90s. Isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. There is a marginal threat of a few severe thunderstorms. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Thursday, sunny skies and breezy as high temperatures climb into the upper 90s. The afternoon heat index will reach 103.

