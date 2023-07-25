Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

Newscast Recording
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search for a mother and daughter from McLean County has come to a tragic end.

The pair were found deceased in the Green River, according to the Webster County Coroner.

[RELATED: Search continues after McLean Co. women vanish on Owensboro trip]

Officials say 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro, but never returned.

The last time they were seen was just before midnight Friday at the Sonic Drive-In on Frederica Street.

Sources say their car was found north of the boat ramp in Onton, Kentucky, and was pulled from the river.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation continues. We’re told the family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyvan S. Fellows
Escapee caught in Evansville after weekend manhunt
Tons of loose, unpacked marijuana washed up on Florida’s Neptune Beach, enough to cover parts...
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
Murder charge dropped in Evansville homicide case
generic crash
Highway 41 shut down after crash on Riverside Drive
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side
New restaurant officially opens on Evansville’s east side

Latest News

Board of Commissioners meeting held in Henderson
City Henderson parts ways with Assistant City Manager
Struggles of back to school shopping
Parents, teachers struggle with back-to-school shopping
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell
43rd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Terri Howell
Cornhole World Championships held in Owensboro
Cornholers from across the world make their way to Owensboro